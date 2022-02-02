Trinamool's organisational election to be held today

KOLKATA: The organisational election of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be held on Wednesday at Netaji Indoor stadium. The last election was held in 2017. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had urged the party to hold the organisational election by March 31.



Partha Chatterjee, Returning Officer of the election, said the party had invited leaders of other political parties to see the election procedure.

Trinamool leaders in other states like Tripura, Goa, Punjab, Haryana and Meghalaya have been invited to attend the election. The election will be held for the post of the chairperson of the party. Mamata Banerjee is likely to be elected uncontested.

Political experts said the address of Trinamool's chairperson on Wednesday is important as it will give a direction on how to run the party in a better way. Trinamool, now a national party, has moved to other states and will contest the Assembly elections in other states. Under such a situation, Mamata Banerjee's instruction to the party leaders working in other states is important.

Trinamool has given stress on transparency and Banerjee has mentioned over and again that any anti-party activity or attempt to malign the image of the party will be dealt with seriously. Under this backdrop, her address to the party leaders is immensely important, they opined.