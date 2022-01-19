Trinamool's organisational election on Feb 2

Kolkata: The organisational election of Trinamool Congress will be held on February 2, Partha Chatterjee, secretary-general of the party said on Tuesday.



Chatterjee said the election will be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The party is preparing a list of the delegates and observers who will be present during the election process. The election will be held following Covid protocol. The last organisational election of Trinamool Congress was held in 2017.

TMC was supposed to hold the election within March. Chatterjee said the election will be held much before the stipulated time.

Mamata Banerjee set up Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998. As per constitution of the party, organisational election will be held once in five years.