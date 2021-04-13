Trinamool's Atin Ghosh to focus on resolving civic issues

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and candidate in Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly constituency, Atin Ghosh, said he would focus on resolving civic issues, while launching the manifesto for his constituency on Monday.



"People are not demanding jobs. When I am going door-to-door, many have complained about municipal services. As the area is very old, some works still need to be done. I have taken a note of some of the works myself, which needs to be done," said Ghosh.

If voted to power, he would lay emphasis on six points. Ghosh planned to construct three foot over bridges at Chiria More crossing, Sinthi More Chowrasta and at the crossing of Dum Dum road and Raja Manindra Road. "The open drains will be changed to an underground drainage system, including new drainage lines to the houses replacing the septic tanks," he added.

Ghosh further mentioned that the Indira hospital on Raja Manindra Road and South Suburban Hospital in Kashipur would be upgraded to super specialty hospital. Setting up of two new health centres at ward number 3 and at the bordering area of ward 1 and 6 have also been planned.

Meanwhile, BJP's North Kolkata Mahila Morcha president Sudha Kumari Gupta joined Trinamool Congress on Monday. She along with 20 other BJP workers received the Trinamool Congress flag from Ghosh.