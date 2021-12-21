Trinamool youth leader shot in Usti

Kolkata: A Trinamool Youth Congress leader was shot on Sunday night at Usti in South 24-Parganas.



The Trinamool Congress leader Sujaudddin Gazi has been admitted at the SSKM hospital. According to source, Gazi, president, Trinamool Youth Congress, of Uttar Kusum area under Magrahat Assembly constituency.

On Sunday night around 10 pm, he was returning home from a party office riding his motorcycle. Suddenly a few miscreants surrounded him and fired a few rounds from a point blank range.

One bullet hit him on his abdomen. As a result Gazi lost control and fell down from his motorcycle.

After firing the miscreants fled. Hearing gunshots, local people came out of their homes and found Gazi lying injured on the road.

The youth leader was immediately rushed to Baneswarpur hospital initially.

Later, Gazi was shifted to SSKM hospital for better treatment. Police have detained a few people and is interrogating them.