Trinamool Youth Congress leader shot dead

Kolkata: Dharmendra Singh, a Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) leader was killed by unidentified miscreants near Shalimar rail gate number 3 in Howrah on Tuesday



afternoon.

Singh (48) was the working president of TMYC of ward 39 of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC). He used to visit a place near a warehouse in Shalimar to spend his leisure time regularly.

The incident took place when Singh along with one his party colleagues were returning home at Amtala area off AJC Bose Botanical Garden police station around 4pm on his motor cycle.

When the duo reached Shalimar rail gate number 3 they were accosted by some miscreants on motorcycles coming from the opposite direction.

They fired at them injuring the pillion rider. Singh lost control over the bike and fell on the ground. The miscreants surrounded him and pumped bullets on his head. The criminals fled leaving Singh there.

Attracted by the sound of the gun shot, local people rushed to the spot and found Singh lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

They took him to a private hospital in Andul where he was declared brought dead and the pillion rider was admitted for treatment. Singh was carrying his licensed pistol but he could not use it for self defence as

he could not anticipate the attack.

As the news of Singh spread, local people put up a road block and set a bus and a two wheeler on fire.

They demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants. A large contingent of police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Arup Roy, state Cooperation minister who went to the hospital alleged involvement of the BJP in the matter.

He demanded arrest of the miscreants. A massive man hunt is on for the criminals.