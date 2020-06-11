Trinamool Youth Congress introduces 'Banglar Yubashakti'

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress has introduced a new project Banglar Yubashakti to build intimate contact with people.



This was announced by its president Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday. Party's secretary general Partha Chatterjee and state President Subrata Bakshi were present at the video conferencing.

TMC youth congress will try to rope in 1.25 lakh youths by July 21 when the party will be celebrating the 27 years of Martyr's Day. The one month special drive will start from June 11. The state has been divided into five zones and there will be two persons per zone. Maximum stress will be given on getting youth who have no political affiliation and preference will given on youths aged between 18 and 35 years. The youths will be collected from 341 blocks and district towns. The youth members will be called " Yuba Joddha." One can get total information about the project by logging on www.banglaryubashakti.in. It was decided that each yuba joddha will look after 10 families and will try to redress the problem they are facing.

The youths will inform the people about the various projects taken up by the state government. It may be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee while addressing the party leaders through a video conference which was held on June 5 had urged party leaders to build contacts with people and inform them about the projects. After a month Abhishek Banerjee will hold a a mega virtual session will the new members and will explain to them the plan of action.

It was further decided that the yuba jodda will be connected through whatsapp group in every Assembly constituency. Trinamool Youth Congress will use the social media to reply to the canards spread by the BJP to malign Bengal government. While addressing the meeting Abhishek Banerjee said the main purpose will be to ensure that the people of Bengal live peacefully and happily. The projects taken up by Mamata Banerjee government has helped from coming from all cross sections of the society. " This needs to be highlighted and any attempt to disturb peace by the secessionist and communal forces should be dealt with politically."

Political experts said the attempt to bring in enthusiastic youths without any political affiliation will help to intensify the campaign to highlight how the Centre has deprived the state in its fight against COVID- 19 and the aftermath of Amphan.