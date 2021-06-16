Trinamool workers urge party not to take in turncoat Prabir Ghosal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC)workers, on Tuesday, put up posters in Uttarpara and Konnagar in Hooghly urging party leaders not to induct turncoat Prabir Ghosal.



Ghosal who won the Uttarpara seat in 2016 left Trinamool Congress alleging that he did not get enough opportunity.

Ghosal along with some others were taken to Delhi by a charter flight and they joined BJP. Ghosal was defeated by Kanchan Mullick, actor-turned-politician in 2021 election.

After the election results were announced Ghosal started distancing himself from the saffron camp. He did not even attend the meetings and had praised Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata

Banerjee. Trinamool workers maintained that if he was re-inducted in the party then a wrong signal would be given to the people and it would lower the image of the party.

They alleged that Ghosal was not only a traitor he was involved in a sex racket also.

Trinamool Congress workers on Monday had put up posters against Rjib Bandyopadhyay at Salap making similar requests. Trinamool insiders said party supremo Mamata Banerjee was looking into the matter. The issue did not come up in the meeting of the Trinamool core committee nor the policy making body.

However, Banerjee had made it clear that the turncoats who had used abusive language against the party would not be taken back.