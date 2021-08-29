Trinamool workers assaulted while 'celebrating TMCP foundation day' in Tripura

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers who had taken out rallies to celebrate the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad ( TMCP) in Tripura were beaten up by the BJP workers.



They also ransacked the house of Mujibur Rahaman, a TMC worker at Badharghat. Local TMC leaders said the BJP workers had attacked them when they were preparing to take out a rally to celebrate the TMCP foundation day. The police remained mute spectators.

Trinamool leaders Kunal Ghosh and Dr Shantanu Sen went to the spot. Ghosh said the house was badly damaged. "From Day 1 BJP is trying to scare TMC supporters. TMC leaders have been heckled and the car of Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary was damaged. Such nasty politics does not give any dividend and BJP will be ousted in 2023".

He said many people had gathered at Badharghat to joinTrinamool Congress. From the morning BJP workers had tried to foil the move of TMC.

Dr Sen said the a Trinamool Congress worker has received head injury and has fractured his right arm. The matter has been brought to the notice of the police.

Nabendu Bhattacharya, BJP leader denied the allegation . He said the party had no such information. Trinamool Congress was unnecessarily creating trouble in Tripura and trying to disturb the peace of the area.