Trinamool worker shot during clash in Canning

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly shot dead during a clash that broke out between two groups of people at Canning in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday morning.



The injured man, identified as Santu Mondal, is an active Trinamool Congress worker of Garkhali area of Canning. On Tuesday morning, two groups of people got involved in a clash when Mondal tried to stop them. While he was trying to stop those involved in the clash, someone suddenly fired a round which hit Mondal between his neck and shoulder.

He was rushed to Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Later, a case was registered at the Canning police station against the unknown miscreant. Police have started a probe to identify the accused and are also interrogating those involved in the clash.