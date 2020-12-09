Trinamool worker shot dead in Kalyani

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead by an unknown miscreant on Monday night at Gayeshpur in Kalyani of Nadia.



The local party leadership alleged that BJP backed goons have killed their worker.

According to sources, the deceased Trinamool Congress worker identified as Bappa Sarkar owns a tea stall at Sukantanagar area in Gayeshpur. He also lived in the same area. On Monday night he got involved in an altercation with a few persons. All of a sudden someone fired a round at Sarkar and all of them fled. The bullet hit Sarkar on his chest as he fell down. Locals rushed Sarkar to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Nadia district Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that BJP is behind murder of Sarkar. Sukanta Chatterjee, Gayeshpur Town Trinamool Congress President claimed that a few BJP workers were distributing leaflets in the area when they got involved in an altercation.

Later some of them shot Sarkar. However, BJP denied the allegations and claimed that an unknown miscreant tried to shoot a saffron party leadership which missed him and hit Sarkar. Police have registered a case and a probe has been started.