Trinamool worker shot dead

Kolkata: A 35-year-old Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants, allegedly backed by BJP, at Mathurakati area of Kharagpur in West Midnapore on Friday evening. Police said the victim, Bholu Shankar, was attacked when he was returning home from his work. Two bike-borne miscreants with their faces covered with pieces of clothes approached him from behind. As soon as he stopped, they opened fire at Shankar who received bullet injuries on his chest.

The incident led to tension in the area. People in and around the spot were traumatised. The miscreants had managed to flee before local people could have managed to identify them. Shankar was declared brought dead when taken to hospital. Police initiated a probe in this connection and sent the body for an autopsy.

Shankar was an active TMC worker. Ajit Maity, Trinamool Congress district president, said: "He worked actively in the by-election of Kharagpur Assembly polls. Many BJP workers joined Trinamool Congress through Shankar. BJP is behind the murder. They are now resorting to politics of violence finding many of their ground level workers returning to Trinamool Congress and they are losing mass contact at the grassroot level. The miscreants behind the crime should be arrested immediately." BJP, however, refuted all allegations.