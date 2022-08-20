Trinamool worker hacked to death

Kolkata: A 50-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot and later hacked to death while returning from market at Basanti under South 24-Parganas district on Saturday.



The deceased identified as Alam Ghazi is a resident of Bharatgarh area of Basanti. On Saturday morning he had gone to the area market. It was while returning from the market when the incident took place. The miscreants first shot him and then it has been alleged that they hacked him with a sharp weapon until he fell down. The locals around him rescued Ghazi from the attackers. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Since Ghazi's death, tension has risen in the area over the cause behind the attack.

According to a news report, a political leader in the area said that the murder had nothing to do with politics. This is the second such incident in the month of August. Earlier on August 13, another TMC worker was found near the National Highway number 34 in Bastop village of Itahar in North Dinajpur. In this case the police had identified the accused and it was alleged that the worker was killed in a money dispute issue.