Trinamool will win polls with more than 250 seats: Abhishek

Chandrakona: Claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will win more than 250 seats in the upcoming state Assembly polls, president of Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said before making promises in the election manifesto BJP should first give Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every person and 2 core jobs for youths per year.



Addressing a huge rally here, Banerjee said: "The BJP election manifesto is garbage of lies and full of false promises. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Narendra Modi had said every person would get Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts and 2 crore youths would get jobs each year. After the note ban, Modi had said the move would stop the inflow of black money. But, this has not happened. BJP tells lies to confuse people."

Attacking the saffron party sarcastically, Banerjee said BJP election manifesto was like an audio cassette which could only be heard but 'not seen'. "The national leaders will come and make false promises. But, they will never return after the elections. They had made false promises before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which the people of West Midnapore had believed. They have now realised their mistakes. The massive turnout of people braving scorching heat shows that the people want their own daughter," he remarked.

He said the people of West Midnapore would have to decide whether they want "peace or riot, ration or false promises, development or divisive politics."

Abhishek said for all round development of the state Mamata Banerjee had announced a 10 point programme in the election manifesto.

"The students would get Rs 10 lakh loan at 4 per cent interest to pursue their education and become self-reliant. In yet another step towards women empowerment, the woman head of the family (in case of general caste) will get Rs 500 per month from June. Women heads of SC, ST families will get Rs 1000 per month," he added.

Coming down heavily on the BJP leaders for criticising Mamata Banerjee for not implementing PM Kisan, Banerjee said: "Banerjee has promised to give Rs 10,000 per acre to all small and marginal farmers from June 1 and it is a much better scheme. Had the BJP led-Centre been so sympathetic towards the farmers then there would not have been an agitation at the Singhu border."

He said for the next five years there would be remarkable development across the state.

He urged the people to go to the polling station and cast their vote in favour of Trinamool Congress for peace and prosperity for Bengal.

The eight-phase election for the 294 seat West Bengal Assembly will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.