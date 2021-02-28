Trinamool will form govt in state, says BJP turncoat

Kolkata: Turncoats those joined BJP has now come up as a major cause of concern for the saffron brigade with the former Trinamool Congress MP Sunil Mondal, who had joined the BJP, found claiming that "Trinamool Congress will only form government in 2021" while addressing a rally of BJP at Mangolkote in East Burdwan



on Saturday.

At the same time president of BJP in East Burdwan has been changed.

Avijit Tah has been made the new president replacing Sandip Nandi and it led to different speculations inside the

party itself. Mondal had joined the BJP on December 19 last year, the same day when Suvendu Adhikari had joined the saffron party.

While addressing the gathering Mondal said "Only Trinamool Congress will form government in 2021".

The situation further turned worse in the meeting when the BJP's East Burdwan (Rural) district president Krishna Ghosh were heckled allegedly by some party workers as Mondal turned up in the meeting when the party's MP Arjun Singh was supposed

to be present. Ghosh was heckled when he was about to take his car after the meeting.

It is learnt that there is resentment among party workers in the area over inclusion of Mondal in the

saffron brigade.