Trinamool to sensitise masses against BJP's ploy to divide Bengal

Darjeeling: The Trinamool Congress is all set to embark on the streets, sensitising the masses on the "sinister conspiracy being hatched by the BJP to divide Bengal."



"The BJP MP Raju Bista pushed for Gorkhaland in the Parliament on September 19 thereby setting the ball rolling. The silence of BJP MPs from Bengal including Dilip Ghosh is a nod to it. Immediately the Union Home Ministry called for talks on Gorkhaland, slated for October 7. With voice of dissent raised in Bengal, the BJP led Government later changed the subject of the meeting to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. The BJP is conspiring to divide Bengal," declared Ranjan Sarkar, President, Darjeeling district committee, TMC.

Without naming the GJM (Bimal faction) Sarkar stated that there is a political party that went around sending invitation letters to other Hill political parties to join the Delhi talks.

"What is their locus standi? How can they invite others for a meeting convened by the Union Government? One can clearly spot the grave conspiracy behind all this," added Sarkar.

The TMC president alleged that the BJP always played the Gorkhaland card just before elections to encash on Hill sentiments to create unrest and divide the Hills and the plains.

"We will not allow their ploy to succeed. We will come out on the streets and sensitize the masses," added Sarkar.

The TMC have scheduled organisation meets on October 10, 11 and 12 for Siliguri, Matigarah-Naxalbari and Phansidewa constituencies respectively.

The TMC Legal Cell organized a rally in SIliguri on Tuesday protesting against the Hathras rape and Agricultural Bills 2020.

Speaking with media persons on the sidelines of the rally, Tourism Minister Gautam Deb said: "The BJP is diluting the federal structure of the country. How can they unilaterally announce tripartite talks and invite certain State Officers? No one from the State will attend talks on Wednesday. The BJP has always maintained dual standards on Gorkhaland, in Delhi and Hill they talk to Gorkhaland while in the plains they are silent."