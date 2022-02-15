Trinamool to sack leaders contesting as Independents; gives 48 hours to withdraw their nominations

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will sack those leaders who have filed nominations to fight as independent candidates in the forthcoming municipal election, Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary general said on Monday.



He said the party has given 48 hours time to these leaders to withdraw their names failing which they will be removed from the party on the ground of anti-party activity.

"Many leaders who had filed nomination as independent candidates have already withdrawn their names. We hope tht the others will follow them," he said.

Election in 108 municipalities will take place on February 27. Trinamool Congress is a disciplined party and no one who flouts the party discipline will be spared.