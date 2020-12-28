Trinamool to hold rallies to thank people for response towards Bangadhwani Yatra: Partha

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress will organise rallies on 2 days across the state to thank people for their overwhelming response towards Bangadhwani Yatra, Partha



Chatterjee, party's Secretary General said on

Saturday.

The rallies will be held on December 28 and 29. The rallies would be organised to thank people who had taken part in Bangadhwani Yatra between December 11

and 21.

The rallies had evoked tremendous response from people across the state.

The main purpose of the rallies will be to inform people about the schemes undertaken by the state government in the past 10 years.