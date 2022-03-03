Trinamool to form board in all 6 municipalities in South 24-Pgns

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress secures a clear majority in Joynagar-Mazilpur municipality for the first time ever and is set to form the civic board singlehandedly.



During the previous civic body election in 2015, opposition alliance led by Congress, SUCI and Left formed the civic board. In 2010, TMC with the help of SUCI had formed the board. This is a significant development because the opposition managed to get hold of Joynagar Mazilpur municipality only civic body in the district where TMC failed to make any major impact.

According to sources, Trinamool Congress kept an eye on this municipality and four leaders were made the district Trinamool coordinators including Aroop Biswas and Subhasish Chakraborty. Soukat Mollah also gave a personal attention to Joynagar Mazilpur civic body as Trinamool was desperate to win this municipality.

"This mandate is only because of the development works carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government. After Independence, Trinamool Congress for the first time is going to form board singlehandedly.

The ruling party in the state has bagged all the 6 municipalities in South 24-Parganas. No opposition party has been able to open their account in Diamond Harbour municipality that falls under the jurisdiction of Abhsihek Banerjee's Lok Sabha constituency. In Diamond Harbour municipality TMC won all 16 seats. In Maheshtala, Trinamool Congress managed to win 34 out of total 35. But in Budge Budge it was again a clean sweep for TMC as it bagged all the 20 seats. In Joynagar and Baruipur there will be no representation from the opposition parties as the TMC won all the 14 and 17 seats respectively.