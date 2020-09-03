Trinamool to counter fake news on bad food being given at safe homes

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will go all out to annihilate the news circulating in social media by some You Tube channels and portals allegedly owing allegiance to the BJP that the Covid patients admitted in safe homes are being ill-treated and food is not given to them.



Denying the allegations senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said attention are being given to the persons who are kept at the safe home centre at Anandapur.

"At a time when everyone is fighting the pandemic it is unfortunate that some groups with vested interest are trying to malign the state government by making fake news."

The patients are given veg or non veg breakfast according to their choice.

In the non veg breakfast one can have bread and butter, egg and tea while those having non veg menu are given puri, vegetables and tea. "At lunch the non veg menu contains rice, dal, mixed vegetables then either fish or chicken. There is veg menu also where two vegetable dishes are given to the patients. In the afternoon they are given biscuits and tea while at dinner they are given rice or chapatti, vegetables and chicken or egg in the non veg menu while rice or chapatti and two vegetable dishes at the veg menu. There is round the clock nurses and the doctors examine the patients twice a day," Rajkumar Gupta who was admitted to the safe home centre at Anandapur said

Plenty food is given to the patients. "The doctors come every day and there is round the clock nurses. The facility is given to the patients free of cost. Action should be taken against those who are spreading canard," he said.