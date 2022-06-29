Trinamool team meets Governor, seeks action against Suvendu over ponzi scam

KOLKATA: An eight-member delegation met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate action by the CBI against Suvendu Adhikari for his involvement with the Saradha chit fund scam.



The delegation was led by Bratya Basu, state Education minister. The other members of the delegation included Shashi Panja, Tapas Roy, Kunal Ghosh, Arjun Singh, Shaoni Ghosh, Firoza Bibi and Biswajit Deb.

In a memorandum to the Governor, the delegation expressed its concern over the elective inaction shown by the CBI. Sudipto Sen, the prime accused in the Sarada money laundering case had alleged publicly that Adhikari had taken a huge amount of monetary benefits from him.

He had further accused Adhikari of blackmailing and taking money to facilitate land acquisition and subsequent sanctioning of plans for Saradha Group of Companies.

Despite such allegations, the CBI is looking the other way and did not initiate any action against Adhikari.

The delegation sought the intervention of the Governor in the matter.

The delegation felt that the silence on the part of the CBI had raised a question regarding the impartiality of the CBI. It has been seen that the "BJP has worked as a washing machine and cleaned the sins of those who have shown allegiance to the party".The delegation maintained that to restore the faith of the people in CBI, it must take immediate action against Adhikari.

Trinamool leaders had staged a demonstration outside the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Monday. Rallies had been held in Haldia and Contai demanding Adhikari's arrest.