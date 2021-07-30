Trinamool takes control of all 11 GPs in Farakka

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has formed its board in all 11 Gram Panchayats in Farakka Assembly constituency in Murshidabad.



The state's ruling party has formed boards in all the 11 Gram Panchayats with the joining of members from the Opposition parties.

This is for the first time since independence when Trinamool Congress has bagged the Farakka Assembly constituency seat.

Since, the Assembly election results came out, leaders and workers of Opposition parties have been constantly joining Trinamool Congress.

Now, Trinamool Congress has formed board in two Gram Panchayats in Farakka with joining of Panchayat Pradhans and seven members.

Out of 11 Gram Panchayats in Farakka Assembly constituency, Trinamool Congress had won in nine GPs in the last Panchayat polls.

One each of the remaining two GPs was under the BJP and the Congress. With the joining of the pradhans and members of these two panchayats, the same came under the control of Trinamool Congress.

According to a Trinamool Congress leader, the BJP workers and leaders joined the ruling party in the state to be a part of the overall development programme taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, CITU joined INTTUC at Mothabari in Malda.

The CITU members of the Mothabari's office of the Power department joined the INTTUC affiliated West Bengal State Bidyut Employees and Workers' Union.