Trinamool starts campaign against electricity theft
kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of ward 93 Mousumi Das started a campaign to create awareness among the people against illegal tapping of electricity from CESC connection.
Das started her campaign from Mollahati slum near Lake gardens supermarket, Masjidpara and Jodhpur colony.
She went to the area and through the public address system urged people not to touch lamp posts during monsoon. She distributed leaflets containing dos and don'ts among the residents.
She was accompanied by officials of the Lighting department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
She urged people not to tap power illegally as it increases risk.
The campaign follows the electrocution of two youths in Haridevpur and Narkeldanga.
Meanwhile, senior officials of KMC, CESC and forensic experts visited Narkeldanga where a youth was electrocuted on Saturday during the heavy rainfall.
The team found that there has been massive illegal tapping in the lanes and by-lanes of Rajabazar. Tulu pumps are being run by tapping power to draw water illegally from KMC supply.
The officials later lodged a complaint with the police about illegal tapping.
