Trinamool stages protest

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress' South Dinajpur unit on Tuesday afternoon staged a demonstration at Balurghat rail station to protest against the Centre's decision to privatise the Indian Railways. The demonstration was led by district party chief Arpita Ghosh. Veteran party leaders Subhas Chaki and Debasish Mazumdar were also present there.

Trinamool activists and party workers had also organised a protest rally outside the station opposing the centre's 'anti people' standpoint with carrying posters and placards in their hands and

shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi-led central government.

She said: "Our party stands rigid against the arbitrary decision that will impose a huge burden at the time of economic hardship amid COVID-19 pandemic. Following the anti-people policy of the Modi government, we are being forced to hit the streets."