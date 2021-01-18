Trinamool South Dinajpur unit: Biplab Mitra appointed as chairman

BALURGHAT: Veteran Trinamool leader Biplab Mitra has been appointed as the new chairman for South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress (TMC), a press release stated. Mitra was posted in place of Shankar Chakraborty, a former Balurghat MLA and minister.



Earlier Goutam Das was appointed as the district party president a few months ago in place of Arpita Ghosh. Subhash Chaki and Lalita Tigga were given the responsibility as the party coordinators. Chaki was appointed as the party coordinator for Balurghat, Kumarganj and Tapan Assembly constituencies while Tigga for the rest of the three assembly constituencies-Kushmandi, Harirampur and Gangarampur. Jayanta Das was named as the party spokesperson.

"The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance of Hon'ble party chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce updated posts for WB Trinamool Congress District Committee, Dakshin Dinajpur. Please note the rest of the functionaries are to remain the same. We congratulate the new committee members on their appointments and wish them the absolute best for their endeavours," the press release stated.

Notably after the defeat in Lok Sabha poll in Balurghat Parliamentary seat in 2019, Mitra was removed from the post of district party president. Arpita Ghosh was given the responsibility as party president.