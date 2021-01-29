Trinamool slams Dilip Ghosh for 'distorted' post on social media

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday vehemently criticised BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for his "distorted" post on social media to defame the ruling party in the state.



The BJP state president posted a collage by bringing together different developments to establish that TMC prefers to turn the state to an extended part of Bangladesh.

"Basically, they have lost political credibility and that is why they are left with no other option apart from playing the communal card," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in connection with the post by Ghosh.

It may be mentioned that a few days ago a clipping containing only a small part of a long speech of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was circulated to give communal colour to the same by distorting its actual meaning.

The TMC spokesperson further said: "The post reveals the bad taste of Dilip Ghosh and the act shows that Ghosh is suffering from inferiority complex. The facts have been distorted in the post and it is nothing but spreading of misinformation".

Since the BJP state president provided photographs of a cricketer and an actor attending inauguration of a puja and in campaign of TMC respectively, Ghosh said: "All these are baseless talks as visit of international cricketers and eminent personalities in Kolkata is quite common. Earlier, a Sri Lankan cricketer had inaugurated a Puja and an Australian player undertakes social work in Bengal."