Trinamool showcauses 5 leaders for embezzlement of funds

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has issued show cause notices to five leaders in Dhupguri in North Bengal on charges of embezzlement of fund of Dhupguri Municipality.



Local people staged a demonstration outside the municipality office on Monday morning following which the leaders had been issued the show cause notice.

They have been asked to give reply within seven days failing which stern action would be taken against

them.

TMC has so far issued show cause notices against 20 leaders including a former

minister. Trinamool Congress party supremo Mamata Banerjee has already cautioned leaders not to get involved in any

corruption or nepotism in

the distribution of relief to

the Amphan victims. She had said " Our only concern is the welfare of the masses and action will be taken against those who will try to deprive them."Political experts said Banerjee is likely to speak on this issue at length on July 3 when she will hold a virtual meeting with party leaders and district functionaries.

They felt that she trying to build a clean image of the party before the 2021 Assembly election and iron out the dents that have been created in some pockets due to the malpractice by some party leaders and functionaries.