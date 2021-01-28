Trinamool set to start 'New Voters' Aviyan'

Kolkata: In a bid to continue with the overall development that the state is witnessing for the past 9 years by forming the Mamata Banerjee's



government for the third consecutive term, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is initiating a drive —"New Voters' Aviyan" — to bag votes of at least 90,000 first time voters in Jangalmahal's Bankura district.

The move has been taken up considering that BJP had managed to win in both —Bankura and Bishnupur —Parliamentary constituencies in the district by "giving false assurances. So TMC this time is taking a special drive to reach out to every first time voters and give a clear picture about the development projects and schemes taken up by the state government, specially for the youths.

The district TMC at present is covering all 4,200 villages in Bankura under its ongoing programme "Ghore Chalo Aviyan" after successful completion of "Grame Chalo Aviyan". The "Ghare Chalo Aviyan" is a door-to-door visit programme in which five key leaders from local Panchayat Samity under supervision of a senior block-level leader is visiting every household upholding the outcome of Duare

Sarkar programmeand even helping people to get enrolled under a dozen state-run schemes.

It needs a mention that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the Duare Sarkar programme while addressing a rally at Bankura district only.

"Ghore Chalo Aviyan" began from January 20 and it will continue till February 4. It is learnt that after completion of "Ghore Chalo Aviyan", the district TMC will launch "New Voters' Aviyan" from February 10 and as per the calculation of the district leadership it would take ten days' time to cover all the first time voters in all the gram panchayats.

When contacted, district TMC president Shyamal Santra said: "BJP had bagged votes in 2019 just based on false assurances and spreading lies through whispering campaigns. This time we will not allow them to play this trick and we are taking proactive steps to reach to every household repeatedly to let them know the reality."

"Thoughts and ideas of first time voters leave a big impact on the society. So the drive called "New Voters' Aviyan" will be taken up so that they do not get swayed away by the BJP's canards,"

Santra added.

TMC had won eight seats in 2016 Assembly polls. Later, Congress MLA Shampa Daripa had joined the rulling party in the state. CPI(M) had bagged two seats while RSP had bagged one.

But in 2019, BJP had managed to take lead in all 12 Assembly seats in the district with 49.2 per cent votes and 46.25 per cent votes in Bankura and Bishnupur Parliamentary constituency respectively with CPI(M) losing 24.02

per cent and 26.55 per cent votes. While 36.5 percent and 40.75 per cent voters' cast their votes in favour of Trinamool Congress.