Trinamool set to intensify contact building programme from grassroot level in Siliguri

Siliguri: With Siliguri set to witness three elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has initiated intense contact building programme with people in grassroots level keeping the development programmes taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the fore.



Keeping all constrains and challenges in mind, the TMC leadership in the area has swung into action and is leaving no stones unturned to ensure their win in all the three elections— Assembly polls, Siliguri Municipal Corporation election and three-tier Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee four-day visit to Siliguri for review meeting to ensure proper implementation of development works in the North Bengal districts is going to give an additional impetus to the party workers in carrying out the programmes that include door-to-door visit to check whether each and every resident of Siliguri are receiving the benefits of the social schemes taken up by the state government. At the same time, the district leadership of the party has initiated a programme called "Samashyar Samadhan" in digital platform to help people get their problems solved.

Incidentally, Left had managed to bag the Siliguri Assembly constituency seat in 2016 with CPI(M)'s Ashok Bhattacharya defeating Bhaichung Bhutia of Trinamool Congress by around 15,000 votes. In 2015, Left had formed the board of Siliguri Municipal Corporation with the Left Front winning in 23 out of 47 seats while TMC had bagged 17 seats leaving four for Congress, two for BJP and an independent candidate won in one seat. Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad is also with the Left.

This time TMC is going all out in ensuring win in all the three elections based on the overall development work carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government in the past nine years. This comes when in the last Lok Sabha elections, TMC had lost in Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat where the three elections will take place.

All issues including the party's internal problems in the grassroots level are being addressed without any delay.

During door-to-door visit, the party workers are carrying a list of social schemes of the state government to cross check whether it has reached them. In case anyone is found left out, immediate intervention is made to help them get the same with the help of local concerned officers. At the same time they are also taking note of the issues like sufficient supply of water in the area under the jurisdiction of Left run civic body and its "neglect" towards the 154 colonies in the past five years. "We are trying to help them get the benefits of the schemes launched by the Chief Minister, but they are deprived of the basic amenities that the municipal corporation is supposed to ensure," said Trinamool Congress Darjeeling district president Ranjan Sarkar.

In the "Samashyar Samadhan" programme, people are provided with a whatsapp number 9800698006 to send brief description of their problem. It initiated a month ago and as many as 2,500 whatsapp messages were received including issues related to the party as well besides common man's requests for help to facilitate to get the benefits of old age pension and house for all programmes. "Every Sunday we are meeting the people those are sending these messages with an aim to address all the issues. Already more than 60 social scheme related issues were addressed," Sarkar said.