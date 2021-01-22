Trinamool sanctify ground after Suvendu's rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) carried out suddhikaran (santification) programme on the ground where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held a rally at Chandannagore in Hooghly on Thursday.



Adhikari held a meeting at Chandannagore Circus Ground on Wednesday.

A large number of people assembled at the Circus Ground in morning. Subsequently they were found making arrangements to clean the ground. They cleaned the ground with broomsticks and spread "Gangajal" as a part of the suddhikaran programme. Women from the locality were found blowing conch shells.

A yuga was also organised at the ground and it was undertaken before the makeshift stage of BJP's Wednesday's programme was dismantled.

In this connection the local MLA and minister of state for Tourism Indranil Sen said that they have shown circus on the Circus Ground. So the suddhikaran programme was needed. Criticising BJP for spreading hatred, Sen said that the "goli maro" slogan is not our culture and

tradition.

It may be mentioned that three youths including a BJP worker were arrested on charges of shouting "goli maro" slogan in

Adhikari's rally.

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress had also carried out a suddhikaran programme of a martyrs' column on the day of Netai Divas.

Similarly, suddhikaran of the road connecting the office of Silbhadra Dutta at Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas was also being carried out by Trinamool Congress after he had joined BJP.

At the same time, a statue was also being purified by pouring Gangajal on it in Bankura after it was garlanded by the Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.