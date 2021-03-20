Trinamool rebels are traitors, says Mamata

Egra: Accusing "defectors" of betraying "maa, mati, manush" who believed them blindly, Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed her former party colleagues stating that "Mir Jafars and gaddars" are now candidates of the BJP.



Upping her ante, without naming Nandigram's BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, during an address at Egra in East Midnapore itself, Banerjee said: "We will recruit a large number of teachers after forming government for the third consecutive term. The 'gaddars' had earlier betrayed many after assuring jobs. But don't worry. This time, it will be directly supervised (by me) and not through anyone else. Keep one thing in mind that the same 'gaddars' and 'Mir Jafars' are today candidates of the saffron camp. The actual old-timers of the BJP are no more in the picture. They are now sulking, sitting at home. Some 'harmads' of CPI(M), thieves and cheaters, who were in Trinamool Congress is disguise, have now become key leaders of BJP (in Bengal)."

She gave a call not to leave "an inch" of space without giving a tough fight, till her last breath, to the defectors as they have betrayed her. "I visited Patashpur several times. But the control of East Midnapore district was in the hands of one particular person where no one else was given any importance. Even I was also restricted from visiting the place. Today, I am free as I can visit any place in East Midnapore now. Earlier, I used to take permission (as a courtesy) if I could visit certain places, including Egra, Haldia and Patashpur in the district. In return, they have betrayed me. He (Suvendu Adhikari) was connected with BJP since 2014. I was completely unaware. So I seek apology from the people of this region, Banerjee said after assuring of frequent visits to Nandigram after winning the election as Trinamool Congress candidate from the constituency.

Following an adverse remark that she is an outsider in Nandigram, Banerjee on Friday said entire Bengal is her home. "Some told me that Nandigram is too far from my house to fight the election. I told him that entire Bengal is my home. Distance hardly matters. If Bhowanipore is my one home, Nandigram is another. I have a deep-rooted connection with Nandigram as I had protested here against the forceful acquisition of land from farmers," she said.

Taking a swipe at the saffron brigade and urging people to "say farewell to BJP", she said: "We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana and Mir Jafar. Loot, danga (riots), mass killings, BJP-r tinti goon (BJP's three qualities)."

"Keep in mind that 2021 is a crucial election as BJP's defeat in Bengal will pave was for Narendra Modi's exit (from politics)," she said reiterating that she will aim to oust BJP from Delhi after winning in the Bengal Assembly elections.

Recollecting the incident of Tapasi Malik's brutal killing at Singur and 14 innocent villagers in Nandigram, she also urged people not to cast a single vote in favour of the CPI(M).

Banerjee held back to back three rallies at Egra, Patashpur and Tamluk on Friday. She campaigned in favour of Tarun Maity and Saumen Mahapatra who are contesting from Egra and Tamluk respectively. She will be holding public meetings in Haldia, Khejuri and Panskura on Saturday.