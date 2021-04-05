Trinamool questions credibility of leaked tape of coal scam

Kolkata: TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee raised questions over the authenticity of the audio clip that was circulated by the BJP alleging TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's involvement in the coal scam.

"It is not clear who is speaking in the audio tape. The subject of the conversation is incoherent too. No one has examined the tape and has told anything about what it is all about. The media channels that are airing such clips have also claimed that they have not verified its authenticity. So, we cannot respond to the same," said Mukherjee. He, however, reiterated that BJP has already known that they have been defeated convincingly in the first two phases of polls that have already been held in Bengal. "Our senior leader Yashwant Sinha Ji has already received information that the top BJP leaders like Modi Ji (Narendra Modi), Shah Ji (Amit Shah) and Nadda Ji (JP Nadda) have held an internal meeting regarding the poor performance of the party in the first two phases and are looking at ways for amendment. So, we feel it is an attempt to spread canards against the TMC," TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien said.

O' Brien also criticised Amit Shah's announcement of creation of Narayani Battalion. "An RTI has exposed his jumla (falsehood). Mamata Banerjee had announced formation of Narayani Battalion on November 11 last year and work for its creation has already started at Mekhliganj in North

Bengal. It is an attempt to hoodwink the Rajbanshi community and people of Bengal for vote bank politics," he added.