Trinamool publishes list of 800 BJP workers involved in fraud & nepotism

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has published a list of 800 BJP functionaries in different Gram Panchayats who are allegedly involved in corruption and nepotism in the distribution of Amphan



relief.

Publishing the list Jyotipriya Mullick , state Food minister and president of Trinamool's north 24 parganas district unit said all these persons are members of either BJP led Gram Panchayat or members of the Gram Panchayat led by other parties.

He said all the Gram Panchayats are situated in Bagda, Bongaon, Basirhat and Haroa. The names have been collected from the Block Development Officers ( BDO), he maintained.

The publication of the list has created a flutter in the district. BJP leaders have kept mum on the issue.

Mullick said Trinamool has taken action against those involved in the corruption of relief materials but, "BJP is a party that never takes action against the corrupt members and on the contrary gives them protection." He added TMC will launch a movement to unmask the corrupt panchayat functionaries.

He said that all these members are involved in nepotism and stern action will be taken against them if the charges are proved.