Trinamool protests against Balurghat BJP MP for insulting Bengal's icons

Balurghat: Trinamool Congress' (TMC) South Dinajpur unit staged protest in different parts of the district against the insult of eminent Bengali legends by BJP's Balurghat MP Dr Sukanta Majumdar on the flexes of his recent Republic Day greetings in Patiram.



On the flexes, the images of legends like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose and Rishi Arobindo were put behind the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday evening, the demonstration was conducted by the TMC in front of the party office in Gangarampur. District TMC president Goutam Das, district president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Atanu Roy, member of Gangarampur Municipality Rakesh Pandit and party's woman leader Shampa Ghosh Biswas were present.

"Majumdar insulted eminent Bengali legends in the flexes of his Republic Day wish. He has no right to insult the legends in this manner. It is a shameful act. He should apologise publicly," Goutam Das said. Meanwhile, the common people of Balurghat also protested against the incident.