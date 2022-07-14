Trinamool preps for Martyrs' Day rally, expects record-breaking attendance

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders offered puja to mark the beginning of the construction of the stage for the proposed Martyrs' Day rally at Dharmatala on July 21.



Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee, state president Subrata Bakshi, veteran party leader Tapas Roy broke coconuts to mark the beginning of the construction of the podium.

A post bedecked with flower petals was kept to mark the beginning of the construction of the stage on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima.

The main speaker will be party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee. She has invited Shatrughan Sinha, party's MP from Asansol and his wife to attend the meeting. Two makeshift stages will be constructed. One for the party leaders and the other one for the dignitaries. Trinamool Youth Congress will organise the programme.

Trinamool has left no stones unturned to make the programme a grand success and make it a historic event in terms of attendance of party leaders, workers and sympathisers.

Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary addressed a rally in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday and urged leaders to come to attend the rally on July 21. Party veterans Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya had visited Malda and Cooch Behar and the party is trying hard to bring more people from North Bengal.

Senior Trinamool leaders said the entire country is waiting to hear from Mamata Banerjee given the divisive and hate politics introduced by the BJP in recent times.

Also, her guidance to party leaders and workers in view of the state Panchayat election in 2023 and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 is very important.Banerjee has maintained that idle leaders would be dropped.

Abhishek Banerjee has said that leaders will have to decide whether they want to work sincerely for the party or remain attached to contractors.