Trinamool not the place to make personal gains, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, categorically said the party will not tolerate any worker who will try to scare others.



Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in support of party's nominees in North Kolkata for the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections on December 19, he cautioned his party workers and leaders that "TMC is not a place to make a personal profit."

He added: "It is a place for sacrifice and anyone trying to threaten others will be shown the door. Remember, it is a new Trinamool Congress and it is being run in a new way. Remember, TMC is no longer a regional party that exists between Darjeeling and Deganga or Alipurduar and Diamond Harbour. It is a national party and the entire country is looking at us."

He assured that there will be "absolutely free, fair and peaceful election on Sunday." He said: "The ECI had deployed Central forces in the 2021 Assembly elections and BJP was washed out. We do not mind if Central forces are deployed to man the election as people will defeat the saffron party."

Coming down heavily on Union Home minister Amit Shah, he said: "Where is Amit Shah now? He did not come to the state since the 2021 Assembly results had been declared in May. It is because of this migratory nature of theirs that we had said Bengal wants its own daughter."

Abhishek said Kolkata is number one in women's security and is the safest place for them. In infrastructure development, the city ranks among the first three cities.

Referring to the overwhelming response of the masses during the roadshow, the TMC national general secretary said: "The overwhelming response shows that the opposition has been beaten by 10-0 goals."

He further added: "In the coming days Trinamool Congress will come to power in the states wherever it will go with the people's support. We will defeat the communal BJP everywhere."

The roadshow, which started at Raja Katra in Burrabazar at 3 pm, took four hours to reach Bowbazar where it ended after covering a distance of 3.8 km. Abhishek was accompanied by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the party's MP, Tapas Roy and Nayana Bandyopadhyay.

Earlier, Abhishek had said in Goa where Assembly elections are due in February next year that TMC will either come to power or will be the largest opposition.

He urged people to vote for TMC to carry on with the development of Kolkata in an uninterrupted manner. "When you press the button of the EVM in favour of TMC, you actually cast your vote in favour of Mamata Banerjee."

Thousands of people stood on both sides of Mahatma Gandhi Road to see him. He waved and greeted them with folded hands.