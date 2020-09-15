Trinamool MLA murder case: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar named in chargesheet

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a supplementary chargesheet in the MLA, Krishnagunj in Nadia, Satyajit Biswas murder case where BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar has been made one of the accused persons.



On February 9, 2019, Biswas was shot dead during the inauguration of a Saraswati Puja at Majdia in Nadia. After completion of the inaugural programme, after he disembarked from the dais and sat on a chair in front of the Puja pandal, suddenly some miscreants fired bullets from point-blank range aiming his head and fled the spot. Bullets pierced his head and Biswas fell on the ground, bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

After the CID took over the investigation, it arrested four persons. In the month of May, this year CID submitted the first chargesheet where two of the arrested persons were named as the accused and another person's name was included. On Monday's chargesheet, Sarkar's name has been included.

Sarkar was earlier grilled several times by the CID in connection with the case.