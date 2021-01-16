Trinamool makes changes in party set-up for Malda

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) ushered in significant change in Malda district by appointing Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury as the district Chairman by removing Moazzeem Hossain from the post. Hossain has been named as the vice-president.



The Trinamool Congress has also appointed two district coordinators and named MLA from English Bazar, Nihar Ranjan Ghosh in the district core committee.

The Trinamool Congress in the 2016 Assembly elections did not win a single seat in Malda district.

In another major development, Biplab Mitra was appointed as the chairman of the party in South Dinajpur district.

Mitra, a former TMC MLA from Harirampur in South Dinajpur district, had switched over to the saffron camp in June 2019 but returned back to Trinamool Congress in

July 2020.

Sankar Chakraborty, former minister, in the cabinet was removed from the

Chairman's post.