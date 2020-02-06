Trinamool Mahila Congress leaders take part in anti-CAA rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Mahila Congress leaders and supporters on Thursday took part in a march demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



President of the women's wing Chandrima Bhattacharya, party's MLAs Shashi Panja, Smita Bakshi and Siuli Saha also took part in the protest rally. The participants tied their mouth with black cloth as a mark of protest against CAA.

Chandrima Bhattacharya said through CAA and NRC the Centre is trying to divide the people belonging to the Hindu and Muslim communities. "BJP is trying to demolish the communal harmony and peace in Indian society. The society has become polarised and the party is being run by some religious fanatics who have not read a single line of the Hindu religious texts," she said. Criticising the BJP she said the party has already said that National Population Register (NPR) is the first step for making NRC. "BJP cannot give employment and is interested only to construct detention camps," she said. Echoing Trinamool Congress supremo's voice, Bhattacharya added: "Our leader has made it very clear that there will not be any CAA or NRC in Bengal."

Bhattacharya who is a well-known lawyer said people often asked her how CAA can be withdrawn as the Parliament has cleared the Bill and it subsequently got the assent of the President. She said if the law was against the interest of the people then it could be withdrawn. "Act is meant for the welfare of people and not to oppress or harass them. It any Act are found to harass people they are never implemented and subsequently are withdrawn."