Trinamool Mahila Cong to launch prog for reaching out to rural women from Nov 1

kolkata: In a bid to reach out to women voters in rural Bengal ahead of the Panchayats election—scheduled next year—Trinamool Congress women's wing, Trinamool Mahila Congress, will launch a unique programme, 'Cholo grame jai' (let's go to the village), from November 1.



The programme will be led by Chadrima Bhattacharya, president of Trinamool Mahila Congress. It will continue till January 12, 2023. The main purpose of the programme is to woo women voters before the Panchayats election.

Trinamool Mahila Congress leaders, including Mala Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Shashi Panja will go to the villages to make women aware of various projects taken up by Mamata Banerjee. Meetings will be held in all 341 blocks of the state.

Two of the projects, implemented by the state government—Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi—for women empowerment, have become immensely successful across the state. Swasthya Sathi cards are issued in the name of the senior most woman member of the family. Ninety five per cent of the Self Help Groups are run by women. The government initiatives have helped them to become economically independent.

The women Patta Chitra artisans have been given opportunities to open their stalls at different fairs held in the state throughout the year. Women folk singers and dancers are provided with the opportunities to participate and perform at various programmes throughout the year. They also get monthly stipend.

"Women are our strength and we want to reach them, listen to them and make them aware of various schemes introduced by the state government. After completion of the programme, we will submit a report to Trinamool Congress about our field experiences," Bhattacharya said.