Trinamool likely to hold Martyrs' Day event in offline mode on July 21

KOLKATA: If things go as per plans, Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold the Martyrs' Day programme on July 21 in offline mode.



For the past two years, the programme had been held in virtual mode. The party also could not hold a rally to celebrate its triumphant victory in 2021 Assembly election due to the pandemic.

The first preparatory meeting of the Martyrs' Day programme will be held on Friday. It will be chaired by party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Political experts said the Martyrs' Day rally will be held at a critical juncture when Trinamool Congress had started to go to other states. It is likely to play a major role in 2024 Lok sabha election and the Presidential election scheduled to be held in July.

In 2023, there will be Panchayat election. In 2018, the party could not do well in several districts in the Junglemahal in Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samity.

After coming to power for the third consecutive time in 2021, Mamata Banerjee's initiative to give Rs 500 and Rs 1000 to women upto the age of 60 years under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has become very successful.

To make Duare Sarkar more effective, Banerjee has asked party workers to help those who would attend the camps particularly in the far-off areas.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders said the party's main thrust was transparency. It is not going to tolerate any indiscipline and highhandedness of party leaders and workers. The clear image of the leaders at the Panchayat level is important to win the seats.

They said Banerjee would give guidelines to be followed to make July 21 rally a grand success at the preparatory meeting.