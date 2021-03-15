Trinamool leaders mark Nandigram Divas, Suvendu faces 'traitor' slogans

Kolkata: In an unusual scene, when Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders observed the 14th anniversary of 'Nandigram Divas' at Bhangaberia on Sunday, turncoat leader Suvendu Adhikari was greeted by locals with slogans branding him 'a traitor.'



Before Suvendu's arrival, TMC leaders offered their tributes at the monument of martyrs there. They also organised a meeting to mark the occasion, in which senior party leaders Bratya Basu, Purnendu Basu and MP Dola Sen

were present.

Later, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari went there to pay tribute amid tight security cover and deployment of Central Forces. A section of people belonging to the 'Bhumi Ucched Pratirodh' Committee staged protests and shouted slogans calling Adhikari a 'traitor.' They claimed that Adhikari, who had defected to the saffron party, had betrayed the people of Nandigram and had no moral right to pay tribute to the martyrs.

"Today is a historical day. It has great political significance. Every year we organise similar programmes for paying tribute to the fourteen people who were martyred in police firing in 2007," Bratya Basu said.

He reiterated that BJP had never organised any programme at Nandigram. "This year, they are trying to do so with some turncoats who have joined the BJP from our party. I would appeal to all party members to observe restraint," he added.

Purnendu Basu said the struggle for Nandigram has not ended yet. "The people here will vote for Mamata Banerjee and will give a befitting reply to somebody who is claiming that this place is his strong base," he added.

TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Nandigram, while Adhikari is fighting for the same seat on BJP's ticket. Adhikari had won the Assembly elections on TMC's ticket in 2016.