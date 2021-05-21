Trinamool leaders harrassed for political vendetta, says Mamata

KOLKATA: Without naming the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said those arrested in the Narada tape case including her two Cabinet colleagues had been harassed out of political vendetta.



It needs a mention that on Monday the CBI have arrested the state Panchayats and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee, the state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Kamarhati Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation.

"The matter is subjudice and lying pending before the Court and legal experts are looking into it. So I do not want to comment. But the wrong that has been done to them has no limit," she said, while addressing a Press conference at Nabanna on Thursday afternoon.

"We will not pass any comment on the matter related to the Court proceedings but it (their arrest) was a deliberate political vendetta. As a political person and on behalf of the government Bobby (Hakim) works on the street with his full team. He had volunteered, risking his life, to take a shot of Covaxin when its Phase III trial had begun. The same person is being harassed today," Banerjee said. She also stated that the state Panchayats and Rural development Minister was also being harassed.

With a hope that they will get justice, Banerjee said: "Already some days have gone, Bobby and Subratada could not work (as they are playing a crucial role in the fight against Covid)."

On her way back from Nabanna, Banerjee also visited the house of Hakim where she met with his second daughter Shabba Hakim. Banerjee assured to be with the family and urged them to be strong.