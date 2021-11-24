Trinamool leader killed in Howrah, 4 in cop net

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead at Nazirganj of Sankrail in Howrah on Monday night.



Around 10 pm on Monday night, Waizul Khan, leader of Trinamool Congress' Minority Cell in Howrah was returning home in Nazirganj.

A few miscreants surrounded him near his home and one of them shot Khan from a point blank range.

As soon as Khan hit the ground, the accused persons fled. However, while fleeing two miscreants were caught by a family member of Khan who were later handed over to the police. After detaining the duo, cops detained two more suspects from Sankrail area.

According to police preliminary investigation suggests about that seven miscreants were involved in the murder.

On Tuesday a murder case was registered and probe has started.

The Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that BJP-backed miscreants killed Khan. However, the saffron party leaders dismissed the allegations. It is suspected that it was a pre-planned murder and miscreants were following Khan for a chance when he will be alone.

Cops are also questioning Khan's family members about whether he was getting any thereat from anyone or had developed any enmity with anyone.