Trinamool leader found dead in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Body of a local Trinamool Congress leader was recovered from a jute field late at night on Sunday. The incident took place in South Dinajpur's Kadma area which is under Hazratpur Gram Panchayat of Tapan police station. The deceased was identified as Adesh Barman (55). He was the booth vice-president of the party and a popular party leader of the area.



Police said Barman was found missing from Friday evening. Initially, there was a search operation conducted by his family members but he couldn't be traced. On Saturday, a missing diary was filed at Tapan police station by his worried family members. On Sunday around 1.30 am, his corpse was found from an adjacent jute field. Multiple wounds were found on his body. A large contingent of police from Tapan police station reached the spot after they were informed by the locals. His body was sent for post-mortem to Balurghat hospital to know the exact reason of his death. Preliminary police investigation revealed that Barman was murdered as there were several wounds found on his body. Police investigation has been initiated. No arrest had been made by the police regarding the case so far.

Barman's wife Suchitra said: "On Friday around 6.30 pm, my husband went outside as usual. He used to return after 10 pm every day. I called him around 9 pm asking him about his time of return. When he didn't return home after 10.30 pm, I called him on his mobile phone but the phone sounded switched off. We searched him. On Saturday, we filed a missing diary at Tapan police station. His body was later discovered from the adjacent jute field, a little away from our house. The police must investigate to know who was behind the crime."

Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De said: "The person was found missing. Later his body was rescued from the adjacent jute field near his house. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. His body was sent for autopsy."