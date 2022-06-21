Trinamool leader found dead in S Dinajpur
BALURGHAT: Body of a local Trinamool Congress leader was recovered from a jute field late at night on Sunday. The incident took place in South Dinajpur's Kadma area which is under Hazratpur Gram Panchayat of Tapan police station. The deceased was identified as Adesh Barman (55). He was the booth vice-president of the party and a popular party leader of the area.
Police said Barman was found missing from Friday evening. Initially, there was a search operation conducted by his family members but he couldn't be traced. On Saturday, a missing diary was filed at Tapan police station by his worried family members. On Sunday around 1.30 am, his corpse was found from an adjacent jute field. Multiple wounds were found on his body. A large contingent of police from Tapan police station reached the spot after they were informed by the locals. His body was sent for post-mortem to Balurghat hospital to know the exact reason of his death. Preliminary police investigation revealed that Barman was murdered as there were several wounds found on his body. Police investigation has been initiated. No arrest had been made by the police regarding the case so far.
Barman's wife Suchitra said: "On Friday around 6.30 pm, my husband went outside as usual. He used to return after 10 pm every day. I called him around 9 pm asking him about his time of return. When he didn't return home after 10.30 pm, I called him on his mobile phone but the phone sounded switched off. We searched him. On Saturday, we filed a missing diary at Tapan police station. His body was later discovered from the adjacent jute field, a little away from our house. The police must investigate to know who was behind the crime."
Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De said: "The person was found missing. Later his body was rescued from the adjacent jute field near his house. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. His body was sent for autopsy."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Pragati Maidan tunnel opens for traffic: Officials20 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
Delhiites enjoy pleasant weather; IMD says monsoon likely to arrive...20 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
DDA hands over land to Prison Department for new district jail20 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Moosewala killing: 2 shooters among 3 arrested, 8 grenades, assault...20 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Traffic crawls in Delhi-NCR due to road closures over Bharat Bandh,...20 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT