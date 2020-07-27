Trinamool launches video campaign to highlight work done in past 9 years

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Sunday launched a tri-weekly video campaign on a social platform "Shoja Banglay Bolchi" with Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien highlighting the achievements of the state government in the past nine years that kept Bengal ahead of all in most sectors.



This comes when "almost every day BJP leaves no stones unturned to spread canards about Bengal and criticise the state government for no valid reasons".

The one-minute long video that appeared in the twitter handle of O'Brien on Sunday is the first one of the series. Each such video will be posted at 11 am on every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday for the next few months.

In the video posted on Sunday, O'Brien has highlighted about only 6.5 per cent unemployment rate in Bengal which is lower than many other states and the national average despite the state simultaneously fighting against COVID-19 and the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan.

In the tweet, the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP has also stated about the series that "starting today a new series - Shoja Banglay Bolchi. Every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Episode 1: Unemployment rates during COVID-19."

Put forward a comparative detail on the unemployment rate, O'Brien informed in the video that "As per the CMIE report, unemployment rate in Bengal is less. In June, it was 11 per cent in India. In Haryana it was 33 percent, Uttar Pradesh recorded the same at 9.6 per cent, the same for Karnataka was 9.2 per cent, Madhyapradesh stands at 8.2 percent and in Bengal it was just 6.5 per cent." The video ended with his request to people to think about it deeply and to "stay safe and stay well" during this

pandemic.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier tweeted on July 4 stating about 6.5 per cent unemployment rate in

Bengal.

Despite the state witnessing an overall development in the past nine years and it is the safest place for women as per NCRB data, the Oppositions often raise allegations of deterioration of law and order situation in the state. The video series will actually

help people to easily get to know about the real scenario without getting distracted by baseless allegations.