Trinamool launches 7-day protest programme against BJP's anti-people policies & arbitrary hike in fuel price

Kolkata: Protesting against the arbitrary price rise of fuel by the Centre. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers staged demonstrations outside petrol pumps across the state.



TMC will highlight the anti-people policy of the BJP-led Centre from Tuesday. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee had announced the weeklong programme on July 3. TMC leaders said by increasing the prices of fuel and cooking gas the Centre had badly hit the middle class. On July7 when party leaders and workers will protest against the privatisation of railways. On July 8 protests will hold against the arbitrary rise in the prices of fuel and kerosene. In the past few days the prices of diesel and petrol have been hiked 22 times.

TMC workers will oppose the move to transfer the headquarters of Coal India and Tea Board through protests on July 9. The party will protest against the decision to engage the Reserve Bank of India to bring the Cooperative Banks under its ambit on July 10.

For three consecutive days from July 11, party leaders and workers will highlight the projects taken by the state government for the benefit of the people. The latest being free ration to the beneficiaries of Khadya Sathi till June 2021. The people will be informed about how projects like Kayashree, Yubashree and Sabuj Sathi have benefitted the student community. Under Swastha Sathi project 7.5 crore people have been benefitted. The state government is giving free health services to the people of the state. To combat COVID 19, the state government has spent Rs 1,000 crore and 78 hospitals across the state have been converted into COVID- 19 hospitals having more than 10,000 beds.

The party will highlight the deprivation of the state by the Centre in giving package after the Amphan devastation.

The estimated cost of damage has reached Rs 1 lakh core against which the Centre

has given only Rs 1000 crore so far.