Trinamool junks BJP's fact-finding team's report on 'Nabanna march' programme, calls it ludicrous

Kolkata: Calling the report submitted by BJP's fact-finding committee alleging a conspiracy between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and police which resulted in attacks on saffron party workers a farce and ludicrous, the ruling party leaders questioned 'did the team speak with the injured police officers.'



Dr Shantanu Sen, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, said that the team did not go to SSKM Hospital to speak with Debjit Chatterjee, an assistant commissioner of police who was injured after being beaten up by BJP supporters in Burrabazar. He fractured his arm and underwent surgery at SSKM.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee went to see him at the hospital.

"Twenty-seven police officers were injured during BJP's Nabanna rally. A Police jeep was set on fire. Did the fact-finding team go to Beldanga in Murshidabad and speak to the BJP councillor whose son was found setting the police jeep on fire," Dr Sen questioned, adding: "The people saw on television how BJP supporters threw stones and water bottles at police in Santragachi. Despite the attack on them, the police did not open fire and did not kill anyone in an encounter like Uttar Pradesh."

He alleged that hooligans from other states had been brought to create chaos on September 13, during the rally.

He said the BJP purposely misconstrued Abhishek Banerjee's statement. "Abhishek had said that the police had maintained their cool and showed great restraint. Had he been there in their position, he would have opened fire. How can this statement show that there was a conspiracy between the party and police," he questioned, adding: "BJP is in the habit to circulate false stories. People of Bengal had seen everything on television and will give the BJP a befitting reply."

A BJP fact-finding team had visited Kolkata and talked to some party workers who got injured during the rally.