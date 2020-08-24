Trinamool inducts at least four lakh young faces

Kolkata: Buoyed by the progressive work undertaken and inspired by the leardership of Mamata Banerjee, at least four lakh youths in Bengal registered themselves under the 'Youth In Politics' (YIP) programme on Sunday.



Youths who have registered themselves in Bengal have expressed their willingness to their journey in electoral politics with Trinamool Congress (TMC). Senior party leaders in 14 districts welcomed them in an interactive sessions.

Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of Trinamool tweeted: "Inspired by the leadership of Mamata Banerjee the youth across Bengal are joining AITC today. I welcome each and every one of you and hope that we will collectively work towards fulfilling our vision of a prosperous Bengal."

Welcoming the youths senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim tweeted: "Mamata Banerjee has inspired the young generation through her work and owing to her constant support, today young adults across Bengal have come together to join Trinamool Congress. Together, we will work for our beloved State."

In her tweet Chandrima Bhattacharya, Trinamool Mahila Congress president stated: "Today, the young leaders join AITC in the presence of MausamNoor. These leaders are eager to continue to work for the people as Mamata Banerjee's government believes in. The youth together will keep taking Bengal forward." Shashi Panja, national spokesperson for TMC tweeted: "Bengal is a shining example of exemplary governance. AITC welcomes the youth who have joined to serve their motherland Bengal under Didi's leadership."

It may be recalled TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had urged young and energetic youths to join politics as it gives them an opportunity to serve the people. The youths who have registered themselves under YIP are 18-35 years of age.

Recently, the TMC chief had announced the names of Trinamool Youth Congress district presidents. It has been decided that the committee members should be less than 40 years. Another 6 lakh youths have registered themselves under Banglar Jubo Shakti, an initiative taken by Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee is also slated to address the virtual rally on August 28 to celebrate the Trinamool Chatra Parishad Day.