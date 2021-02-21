Trinamool holds protest march against spiralling fuel prices

Kolkata: Thousands of people took part in a rally organised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday afternoon to protest against the hike of fuel prices that has adversely affected the common people.



TMC MP Mala Roy, Javed Khan, Baisanor Chatterjee, Manish Gupta, Ratan Dey and Sandip Bakshi took part in the rally among others.

The procession was led by Debashis Kumar, south Kolkata district president of TMC. Bappaditya Dasgupta, president of the South Kolkata Youth Trinamool Congress also took part in the rally.

The rally started from Jadavpur 8B bus stand and ended at Jadubabur Bazar via Gariahat Road, Rashbehari Avenue, SP Mukherjee and Asutosh Mukherjee Road. "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders are coming to the state frequently but they are silent on the hike in the prices of petroleum products and how it has affected the common people, Mala Roy said, urging people to support the movement.

"When the note ban was announced, Mamata Banerjee was the first person to raise her voice against the anti-people decision," Khan said. "Now, she has again raised her voice against the rise in the prices of petroleum products. She will stand by the side of people in distress," Khan added.

Debashis Kumar said people from all walks of life had participated in the rally. A similar rally will be taken out from NRS Hospital to Dorina crossing on Sunday. TMC leaders from north Kolkata will take part in the rally.