Trinamool hits campaign trail in tractors to protest against Centre's agri laws

Siliguri: Along with the skyrocketing price of LPG, diesel and petrol, the "anti farmer" agricultural laws framed by the BJP-led Union Government, have also emerged as an important issue in the poll plank of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the



forthcoming Assembly elections in Bengal.

In areas where the economy is largely agrarian in nature, TMC has decided to encash on the rising resentment against the farm laws as a poll issue that too hitting the campaign trail in tractors.

One such seat is Falakata in the Alipurduar district, TMC has fielded Subash Roy. Taking a cue from the ongoing farmers protests in Delhi-Haryana borders, the TMC has launched their election campaign in Falakata using tractors.

"The BJP Government is anti-people including anti-farmer and is also anti-worker," stated Prasenjit Roy, President, TMC Khet Mazdoor Kishan Committee, Alipurduar district, talking to Millennium Post.

Roy added: "After the horrors faced by migrant workers in BJP-ruled states during the lockdown now they have come up with the agri laws that are anti-farmer. The laws will benefit big business houses and corporates only. We are protesting the farm laws and campaigning using tractors, that have emerged as

the insignia of farmers protests."

In 2016 Anil Adhikari of the All India Trinamool Congress had won from the Assembly seat defeating Kshitish Chandra Roy of the CPI(M). While Adhikari bagged 86,647 votes, Roy had secured 69,808 votes. The BJP candidate Narayan Chandra Mondal had got 30,639 votes. BJP is yet to announce its candidate for this Assembly election.

Meanwhile, there are talks of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee visiting Cooch Behar district in the first week of April to campaign.

"She is scheduled to visit Cooch Behar in the first week of April and address a number of rallies in the district," stated Parthapratim Roy, District President,

Cooch Behar.